High School basketball scoreboard 02/17

High School basketball scoreboard 02/17
High school basketball scoreboard 02/17 (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | February 17, 2020 at 10:20 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:36 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s conference tournament time around Region 8. Here are look at some of the scores from around the area Monday night.

Boys:

Southside 65- Pocahontas 51

Trumann 81- Piggott 59

Corning 67- Walnut Ridge 65

Palestine-Wheatley 71- Harrisburg 59

Maramduke 62- Salem 57

Marked Tree 76- Cross County 61

Buffalo Island 60- Sloan-Hendrix 44

Lead Hill 45- Calico Rock 43

Girls:

Valley View 34- Westside 25

Highland 51- Blytheville 37

Piggott 65- Corning 47

Harrisburg 49- Palestin-Wheatley 35

Rector 49- Bay 43

Sloan-Hendrix 48- Buffalo Island 40

Cross County 54- Marked Tree 52

Izard County 59- Omaha 47

Armorel 37- KIPP Blytheville 10

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.