Homeless resource center asks for your help to keep their mission alive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A homeless resource center in Jonesboro held a community meeting Monday night to get some much-needed help.
The Hub-Jonesboro is concerned with how they will be able to continue their resources.
"Homelessness is getting to be a big issue in Jonesboro," Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said.
An issue, Mayor Perrin said those experiencing shouldn't have to deal with alone.
"We want to tackle that, we want to get on that and we know we can do it," Mayor Perrin said.
The mayor was just one of many who packed the room to figure out solutions.
One of ideas the non-profit organizations had is a support network, which would help with everything including resources, securing jobs, housing, and hygiene products.
However, the group's funding was one of the main topics that they focused on at the meeting.
"We are working on growing, even though we are kinda at this point that's trivial to being able to move forward and keep going. We have a lot of plans to grow," The Hub-Jonesboro's Executive Director Gwendolyn Zugarek said.
Zugarek has seen over 1,500 homeless in the area, but she calls it an underestimate of how many of those individuals we truly have in the city.
“To keep going, it’s probably going to be a little more than that, but around 3,500 a month to say open,” Zugarek said.
The Hub-Jonesboro has already applied for a $5 million federal grant, but they won't know if they are selected until April.
On Monday night, Mayor Perrin also announced he’s going to push for the creation of a Homeless Task Force at Tuesday nights city council meeting.
They even talked about possibly building a facility to tackle the homeless issue at heart.
Rev. Jenna Sullivan from Magnolia Road Baptist Church spoke passionately about the importance of everyone lending a hand.
"Let's rally as a community, let's show our faith through truth and action. Not only words and speech," Sullivan said.
Zugarek said as of now, they have enough funding to make it through March.
However, without the resources and money, they’re operation status may get critical again.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.