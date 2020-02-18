Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-OBIT-CHARLES-PORTIS
'True Grit' novelist Charles Portis dies at age 86
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's most revered novelists has died. Charles Portis, best known for “True Grit,” was 86. His fans included Tom Wolfe, Roy Blount Jr. and Larry McMurtry, and he was often compared to Mark Twain for his plainspoken humor and wry perspective. Portis saw the world from the ground up, from bars and shacks and trailer homes, and few spun wilder and funnier stories. In such Portis novels as “True Girt” and “Norwood,” characters embarked on journeys that took the most unpredictable detours. “True Grit” was twice made into a feature film.
FOUR DEAD-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
North Little Rock police find four dead inside home
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say four people have been found dead inside a home in North Little Rock. Police Sgt. Amy Cooper said in a news release that officers conducting a property check Sunday found an open door into the home and the bodies of three men and a woman inside the home. No names have been released and Cooper says the bodies are being sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.
ARKANSAS DOCTOR ARRESTED
Doctor's trial for overprescribing drugs is again delayed
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — The trial of a southwest Arkansas doctor on charges of overprescribing opiates and other drugs is again being delayed. Federal court records first reported by the Texarkana Gazette show the scheduled April 13 trial of Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker has been rescheduled to start Aug. 17. Defense attorney John Wesley Hall requested the delay. Parker has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of of prescribing opiates and cough medicine. The trial was initially scheduled to start in November, but was postponed until April when Parker changed lawyers.
MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENTS
Appeals court deals blow to Trump's Medicaid work rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's effort to remake Medicaid by requiring low-income people to work for health care has suffered a serious setback after a federal appeals court ruled it goes beyond what's allowed by law. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means President Donald Trump will have little to show for one of his major health care initiatives ahead of the November elections. The case involves Arkansas, but the ruling is expected to affect other states pursuing work requirements. The administration says it is reviewing its options.
ARKANSAS YOUTH LOCKUPS
Company managing 4 youth lockups in Arkansas to end contract
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Indiana company that operates four Arkansas youth lockups says it won't renew its contract with the state this summer because of the financial burden and a lack of support. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Youth Opportunity Investments LLC sent a letter to state officials on Wednesday saying it would not continue its one-year, more than $15 million contract past June 30. State Department of Human Services officials say Arkansas hopes to find a new company to operate the facilities and provide more expertise on the best approach for treating the children. Youth Opportunity manages lockups at Dermott, Harrisburg, Lewisville and Mansfield.
ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Arkansas court says judicial candidate should be on ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A candidate for a circuit judge post in Arkansas will remain on the ballot after the state Supreme Court reversed a decision that he was ineligible. Justices on Thursday reversed a Pulaski County judge's decision barring Adam Weeks from running for the 3rd Judicial District seat. Weeks was barred after it was ruled that his 1994 guilty plea for presenting fake car tags counted as an “infamous crime"under Arkansas' constitution and made him ineligible. Justices on Thursday ruled that the offense, however, did not meet that definition.