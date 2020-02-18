Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's most revered novelists has died. Charles Portis, best known for “True Grit,” was 86. His fans included Tom Wolfe, Roy Blount Jr. and Larry McMurtry, and he was often compared to Mark Twain for his plainspoken humor and wry perspective. Portis saw the world from the ground up, from bars and shacks and trailer homes, and few spun wilder and funnier stories. In such Portis novels as “True Girt” and “Norwood,” characters embarked on journeys that took the most unpredictable detours. “True Grit” was twice made into a feature film.