Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Police say man run over and killed near Topeka walking trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police say a man was run over and killed in a field near a walking trail. Lt. Manny Munoz said witnesses reported hearing an argument Monday afternoon before seeing a vehicle run over a person and drive away. Munoz says officers found an adult male suffering from injuries near the Soldier Trail. He died at a Topeka hospital. Munoz says the driver was located a short time later and is being questioned. WIBW reports the names of the victim and the driver have not been released. It wasn't immediately clear what the people involved were arguing about.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING ARREST
Topeka man arrested in human trafficking investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 54-year-old Topeka man has been arrested after an eight-month investigation into human trafficking. The KBI said Michael Anderson was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery. Formal charges are pending. KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a news release the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. No further details were released.
FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT
Trial delayed in Washburn football player's fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The trial will be delayed for a man charged with killing a Washburn University player and wounding a player who went on to play in the NFL. Eighteen-year-old Francisco Alejandro Mendez was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday but it was postponed while he is tested to determine if he is competent to stand trial. He is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2019 death of Dwane Simmons. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Corey Ballentine, who played for the New York Giants this year. Authorities say the shooting occurred in Topeka just hours after Ballentine learned he had been drafted.
OPEN RECORDS VIOLATION
Attorney General: Frontenac violated open records law
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has found the city of Frontenac violated the state's open records law when it sought to charge a reporter $3,500 to receive public records. The reporter, from KOAM-TV, was seeking public records involving the firing of three city employees in September. Schmidt said the city's fee and a request for $225 per hour for its attorney to work on the request were unreasonable. The attorney general ordered Frontenac officials to undergo training on the Kansas Open Records Act and establish procedures to avoid violating the law in the future.
ELECTION SECURITY-KANSAS
Kansas elections chief's security plan causes local unease
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official in Kansas is pushing to make the state's central voter registration database more secure by changing how counties tap into it. Some local officials are nervous about what they see as a big project in an unusually busy election year. Secretary of State Scott Schwab has told county election officials that he wants them to use dedicated tablets, laptops or computers not linked to their counties' networks to access the state's voter registration database. He is promising to use federal funds to cover the costs. But some county election officials are nervous about such a huge undertaking in an election year.
ABORTION-KANSAS-EXPANDING MEDICAID
Kansas GOP leaders' fight over abortion, Medicaid escalates
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A political dispute between the Kansas Senate's top two Republicans over abortion and Medicaid expansion has escalated. Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita distributed an editorial to newspapers across the state this weekend defending her moves to block a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan drafted by Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park and Demcoratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Wagle moved after a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution failed in the Kansas House. Abortion opponents argue Medicaid expansion would lead to taxpayer-funded abortions if a Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights isn't overturned. Denning says there is no link.
PARKING LOT DEATH
Police say man on foot killed by truck in parking lot
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A person has been killed in a business parking lot in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas. Police say a truck hit a man who was on foot in the parking lot just before 2 a.m. Monday. The names of those involved and other details about what happened haven't been released. Olathe police are investigating.
I-70 FATAL CRASH
Kansas authorities release name of man killed in I-70 crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his sport utility vehicle ran into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 70 in northeast Kansas. The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in Wyandotte County. The man's been identified as 59-year-old Christopher Deason, who lived in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the SUV rear-ended the disabled semitrailer. The crash shut down a portion of the interstate for a time.