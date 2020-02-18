Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OPIOIDS-DATABASE
Missouri opioid tracking bill still faces roadblocks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is the only state without a statewide database to track prescription opioids, and it's unclear when, or if, that will ever change. Supporters are hopeful this could be the year. House lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to establish such a system. Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin said she and other members of the Conservative Caucus are prepared to stand and speak against the bill for hours. She says the measure raises privacy concerns and wonders if it would actually stop overdose deaths.
SCHOOL ARREST-LAWSUIT
Columbia schools, police sued over girl's arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia woman is suing the city's school district and police department after her daughter was wrongfully arrested at a middle school. Kandas Holmes-Barnes' then-14-year-old daughter was arrested at Smithton Middle School in January 2019 after officials were told she attacked a student. Investigators later determined it was a case of mistaken identity. The lawsuit seeks a total of $2.4 million from the school district and police. Holmes-Barnes contends her daughter was discriminated against and since her arrest has undergone mental health diagnoses, cyberbulling and emotional distress. The Columbia Missourian reports the district and police declined to comment on the lawsuit.
SUSPENDED SHERIFF ARRESTED
Suspended sheriff arrested on misdemeanor assault charge
VERSALLIES, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri sheriff who was suspended from his duties in October was arrested during the weekend on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. A Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says 49-year-old Greg Berry, of Versailles, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was released on his own recognizance. Berry was suspended as Linn Creek police chief for an incident that allegedly occurred while he was off-duty but no details have been released. He has been chief in the Camden County town since 2016.
HANDCUFFED MAN-DROWNING
Ex-trooper dismisses lawsuits filed after Iowa man's death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was driving a boat when an Iowa man fell out and drowned has dismissed three lawsuits he filed over losing his law enforcement license. The Missouri Attorney General's Office says Anthony Piercy voluntarily dismissed lawsuits against the patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the department's director. He will receive more than $200,000 in back pay and for agreeing not to be reinstated to the patrol or to protest his peace officer's license being revoked. Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, died in May 2014 at the Lake of the Ozarks after he fell out of a boat while handcuffed after Piercy arrested him.
TEACHER-SEX SENTENCE
Former Missouri teacher sentenced to 20 years for sodomy
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former seventh-grade teacher in central Missouri has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for providing female students with answers to tests and assignments in exchange for being allowed to look down their shirts and touch them. Mark Edwards, who taught at the School of the Osage, was originally charged with four counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with a student but he pleaded guilty in November to on count of statutory sodomy. As part of the plea, one charge was dropped and two were sent to the associate court of later action. A student and her family are suing Edwards, the school district and district officials.
OFFICER SHOT-MISSOURI
Off-duty officer working 2nd job at Walmart shot in Missouri
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A manhunt is ongoing after an off-duty police officer who was working a second job as a Walmart security guard was shot in Ferguson, Missouri. Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong says an off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot about 7:15 p.m. Sunday and transported to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Armstrong said the officer was working as a security guard at the Walmart when he spotted a shoplifter. Armstrong said the officer confronted the suspect, who pulled a gun and shot the officer. Armstrong said the suspect fled and remains on the loose. The officer did not fire his weapon.
AP-MO-COMPANY THEFT
Woman accused of stealing more than $74,000 from employer
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis woman has been accused of stealing more than $74,000 from her company while working in its accounts payable department. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 59-year-old Donna Brooks is charged with felony stealing. It's not clear whether she has an attorney. Authorities say she worked for American Plastics in Maryland Heights and issued several unauthorized checks to herself between March 7, 2019, and Feb. 6. She disabled alerts that notified the chief financial officer when nonpayroll checks were issued. Authorities say she failed to do so on the two most recent checks she issued, prompting a company investigation.
HOUSE CRASH-FATALITY
Man gets 15 years for fatally driving car into friend
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A man who killed a friend when crashing a car into a house has been given 15 years in prison. The Kansas City Star reports that Jacob Mustoe was sentenced last week in Clay County Circuit Court in Liberty. He'd pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 2017 death of Jake Wehmeyer. Authorities say both were 17 then. The two got into a fight during a party at Wehmeyer's home. Mustoe told police he was high on psilocybin mushrooms when he left, got into his car, drove it toward Wehmeyer's house and hit him before crashing into a garage door.