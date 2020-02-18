TRAFFIC ALERT: One person hurt in crash on Johnson Ave.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, crews are responding to the 5200-block of Johnson Avenue which is near an Arvest Bank branch.
Presley said the vehicle was halfway in a parking lot and halfway in the road.
The driver of the car received minimal injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Use caution when driving in that area.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
