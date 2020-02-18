TRAFFIC ALERT: One person hurt in crash on Johnson Ave.

One person hurt in crash on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 18, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 12:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, crews are responding to the 5200-block of Johnson Avenue which is near an Arvest Bank branch.

Presley said the vehicle was halfway in a parking lot and halfway in the road.

The driver of the car received minimal injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Use caution when driving in that area.

