Turning Colder with a Little Snow Possible

Temperatures keep falling overnight putting us near freezing Wednesday morning. We’re dry and mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds increase after sunset, and our next disturbance moves through Thursday morning. Rain and snow will be possible as you head out the door on Thursday. Temperatures near the surface are expected to mainly stay above freezing in Region 8. It would take heavy snowfall rates to get anything to stick. A dry layer of air near the surface will also absorb any precipitation that falls at first, so it may take a little longer to even see snow. As of now, little to no accumulation is expected across Region 8, and roads are expected to remain clear. We’ll keep watching it. We turn even colder behind that disturbance with highs in the low 40s and overnight temperatures in the 20s through Saturday morning.