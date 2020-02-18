Williams Baptist softball splits doubleheader with Bethany College

Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics
Date: February 17, 2020
Scores:
Game One: Williams Baptist University 8 vs. Bethany College 0 (6 innings)
Game Two: Williams Baptist University 1 vs. Bethany College 14 (5 innings)
Records: WBU (3-1) vs. BC (5-6)
Location: WBU Softball Field
______________________
Quick Recap:
Laura Helmich was nearly perfect from the circle as she led the Williams Baptist University softball team to an 8-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader with Bethany College on Monday. Bethany responded in game two, winning 14-1 as the teams split the non-conference matchup.
_________________
Game One:
Helmich struck out nine batters in the series opener, allowing just one hit in the game. She needed 85 pitches for the six inning complete game shutout. The win was her second of the season and her ERA now sits at .51 through two starts and 13.2 innings pitched. The senior has 19 strikeouts on the year.
Helmich also supplied offense as she was one of four Lady Eagles with multiple hits. Kaydra Cole led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 performance. The sophomore finished with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in. She also had a sacrifice bunt.
Helmich, Jaye Chalk and Camryn Martin each finished with two hits in the game. Chalk and Helmich collected doubles while Martin finished with two singles. Martin also swiped two bases in the contest.
Tori Johnson drove in two runs while scoring once while, Shelby Jones scored twice while driving in one. Jones and Kayla Spray each finished with a single stolen base.
____________________
Game Two:
The second game of the doubleheader was not as kind for Williams as the Lady Eagles lost 14-1 in five innings. WBU finished the game with five hits.
Hannah Crafton led the way, finishing 2-of-3 with two singles. Chasity Gandy had the lone extra-base knock for WBU. She smacked an RBI double that scored Tori Johnson.
____________________
Up Next:
Williams will travel to Springfield, Mo. for the Queen City Bash this weekend. The Lady Eagles will play two games on Friday and Saturday.
