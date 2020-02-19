A-State great Ryan Aplin named new Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator

Aplin isn’t the only former A-State QB rising in the coaching ranks. Fredi Knighten enters his 2nd season as UMass running backs coach, Fredi is working under former Red Wolves OC Walt Bell. Knighten has had stops at Florida State & Maryland as a graduate assistant. Cleo Lemon is in his 4th season at Jacksonville State. He’s currently the quarterbacks coach. The former NFL QB spent 2017 & 2018 as the Gamecocks wide receivers coach. Lemon has also had stops at Pearl River CC, Findlay, & First Coast High School.