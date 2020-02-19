A-State great Ryan Aplin named new Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator

FLORENCE, Ala. (KAIT) - A record setting Arkansas State quarterback continues to climb the coaching ladder.
Ryan Aplin is leaving North Alabama to become the new co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky. Craig Thomas of the TimesDaily was the first to report the news.
Aplin spent the 2018 & 2019 seasons as the UNA offensive coordinator. The Lions averaged 25 pts & 26 pts per game respectively.
Before that, he was the wide receivers coach at Chattanooga. Ryan served as a graduate assistant under Gus Malzahn in 2015 (Auburn) and interned at Ole Miss under Hugh Freeze.
Aplin isn’t the only former A-State QB rising in the coaching ranks. Fredi Knighten enters his 2nd season as UMass running backs coach, Fredi is working under former Red Wolves OC Walt Bell. Knighten has had stops at Florida State & Maryland as a graduate assistant. Cleo Lemon is in his 4th season at Jacksonville State. He’s currently the quarterbacks coach. The former NFL QB spent 2017 & 2018 as the Gamecocks wide receivers coach. Lemon has also had stops at Pearl River CC, Findlay, & First Coast High School.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.