Active military personnel nominates colleagues for their help during deployment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Faculty and staff at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University received awards for their commitment and service to their country Tuesday.
NYIT COM’s active regional manager Laquilla Jones was deployed to the Middle East with very short notice.
“The reason I wanted to show support to our employer, typically we receive a six-month notice when you’re getting ready to deploy so you have time to prepare your family and employer and transition,” Jones said. “I had roughly 30 days.”
Jones’s colleagues jumped into action and fill in where they could to aid this transition.
Jones nominated Dean Shane Speights and Dr. Amanda Deel for the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve organization’s My Boss is a Patriot Award. She says it took everyone working together when she deployed.
“This was in support of our employer, but I also can’t forget the students that we serve as well,” Jones said. “They stepped up to the plate to make it easy for the regional administrators that were covering the area. I love my job. I hope to be with NYIT COM for a long time to come.”
Jones, Speights, and Deel received certificates and pins to commemorate the event. Jones said she’s grateful NYIT stepped up to the plate in her time of need.
