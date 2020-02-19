Affidavit: Woman’s throat slashed during argument

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man appeared in court Tuesday after police say he slashed a woman's throat with an ice pick last week.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 2800-block of Richmond Avenue on Thursday for a stabbing.
A detective met with the victim at the hospital where he saw she had a “large deep laceration to the right side of her neck and ear close to a major artery.”
The victim told police Mickeal Painter threatened her with an ice pick while they were arguing.
The victim said she tried to leave the home, but Painter punched her and they began fighting.
That’s when the victim was cut badly enough to require stitches.
Detectives checking the scene at Richmond Avenue found a small razor blade attached to a cord.
Painter admitted to police he did have the weapon in his hand when they were fighting.
On Tuesday, Painter appeared before Judge David Boling for domestic battery and aggravated assault.
Judge Boling set Painter’s bond at $250,000 and issued a no-contact order with the victim.
Painter is scheduled back in court on March 27.
