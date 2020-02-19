Reconstruction of I-555 in Jonesboro to begin in March

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After nearly 50 years of wear and tear, the road now known as Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will get a much-needed facelift.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced Wednesday that beginning in March, it will reconstruct approximately 5 miles of both north and southbound traffic lanes.
The project will stretch from Southwest Drive to Nettleton Avenue (State Highway 463).
“This project will reconstruct pavement that was installed nearly 50 years ago,” said Brad Smithee, ArDOT district engineer. “The lanes have reached a point where significant improvements just cannot be made without the needed reconstruction planned this spring.”
In addition to the lane reconstruction, ArDOT plans to resurface several bridges.
“We will also see new surface treatments installed on the overpasses at Willow Road, Red Wolf Boulevard, South Caraway Road, Harrisburg Road, and Southwest Drive,” he said.
With the improvements come lane closures and traffic shifts, ArDOT said. Work will begin in the southbound lanes then continue to the northbound lanes.
“The existing northbound lanes were constructed in the early 1970s and the southbound lanes followed in the mid-1970s,” Smithee said. “The new, improved lanes will meet all Interstate standards and provide decades of better travel for motorists.”
At the time, Smithee estimated the daily traffic count at between 36-38,000.
“Unfortunately, this project will be very intrusive to traffic,” he said in November. "It will close one side or the other in direction, there will be cross-overs and we will put one-way of traffic in sections of this highway.”
