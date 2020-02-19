Arkansas State baseball adjusts start time for Friday matchup with New Orleans

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The threat of inclement weather has forced the Arkansas State baseball team to move up its weekend series-opener against New Orleans.
Friday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. will now be played at 4 p.m. weather permitting.
Game times for Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) will remain as scheduled. The Red Wolves opened the 2020 campaign February 14th with a 2-1 series win over Stephen F. Austin.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.