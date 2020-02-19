Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts ULM Wednesday night

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State men’s basketball (15-12, 7-9 Sun Belt) vs. ULM (7-18, 3-13 Sun Belt)
Wednesday, February 19 • 7:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • 107.9 KFIN
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,222-1,179 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is 11-1 this season and 33-5 under head coach Mike Balado when scoring 65 points before its opponent.
The Red Wolves are 15-6 when shooting 40 percent or better and 14-5 when scoring 65 or more points this season. A-State has 15 games with 14 or more assists this season after posting a combined 13 the last two seasons. The Red Wolves have five comebacks despite trailing by 10 or more points in the second half.
A-State has surpassed its win total from a year ago (13-19) and matched the win total in league play (7-11). The Red Wolves have 31 double-figure scoring games from players off the bench, second-most behind Winthrop for the most in Division I.
A-State leads the nation in free throws made (504) and free throws attempted (713), but ranks 338th in fewest fouls (556).
