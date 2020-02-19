Brookland Middle School receives two lifesaving devices

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland Middle School received two new lifesaving devices just in case of an emergency.
Two new automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are now on campus.
Several people and businesses contributed to the new AEDs.
Those include empower delivered by Craighead Electric, Delta Construction, Danny’s BBQ, Comfort Pro, Cullen Construction, Extended Family Home Health, J-Town Lawn Care, Multilink Reality, Ayers Classic Tire & Service, Colby Brooks, Barry Bode, Bryan Kirby, Jeremy Murray, Jeremy Adams, and Tom and Laura Rigsbee.
The school also thanked Brookland Middle School’s student resource officer for coordinating the effort for the AEDs.
