Brookland & Southside are the Hot Shots of the Week (2/10/2020 - 2/14/2020)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for February 10th-14th. Over 500 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Brookland
Brookland wins the boys vote by 25 votes over Tuckerman. In the final seconds of the 2nd quarter, Aidan Roberson pulls up and hits one from halfcourt. The Bearcats rallied to beat BIC on Friday.
Girls Winner: Southside
Southside wins the girls vote by 114 votes over Viola. Olivia Allen kicks and London Cuzzort drains a go-ahead three. The Lady Southerners beat reigning state champion Batesville on Tuesday. Southside clinched the 4A-3 title.
