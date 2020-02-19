Feb. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 19. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We get a short break in unsettled weather today as high pressure noses in from the north.
Morning clouds will give way to midday sunshine with highs reaching the upper 40s.
Brisk northeast winds will make it feel a bit colder for your Wednesday.
We’ll get a quick shot of light rain and snow Thursday morning, but no travel issues are expected.
Sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend with slightly cooler than average temperatures.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Members of a group seeking equal employment protection are up in arms after their proposal was not on Tuesday night’s city council meeting agenda; but, the mayor says there was a valid reason it was omitted.
Meanwhile, leaders in another Region 8 town approved a tax proposal they say will help pay for improvements.
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $250,000 bond after police say he slashed a woman’s throat during a fight.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
