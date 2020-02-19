Greene Co. OEM hosting Severe Weather Prep Day

By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 19, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 7:37 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Spring is just around the corner. With it comes flowers, budding trees, and the risk of tornadoes.

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management wants you to be ready before the storms roll in.

It will host a free Severe Weather Prep Day on Monday, March 16, at the Greene County Library, 120 N. 12th St. in Paragould.

The meeting, which will begin at 1 p.m., will provide information on how you, your family, and business can prepare for whatever Mother Nature brings.

Join us on Monday, March 16 at 1pm at the Greene County Library for this free and informative event!

Posted by Greene County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

