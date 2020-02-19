Greene Co. OEM hosting Severe Weather Prep Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Spring is just around the corner. With it comes flowers, budding trees, and the risk of tornadoes.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management wants you to be ready before the storms roll in.
It will host a free Severe Weather Prep Day on Monday, March 16, at the Greene County Library, 120 N. 12th St. in Paragould.
The meeting, which will begin at 1 p.m., will provide information on how you, your family, and business can prepare for whatever Mother Nature brings.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.