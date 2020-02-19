Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim and says he is “on the road to recovery.” The 36-year-old collapsed during the first period of a game Feb. 11 after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California. That's where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday. The Blues also took a step toward filling Bouwmeester's spot on the blue line by acquiring defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 second-round pick and conditional 2021 fourth-round pick.