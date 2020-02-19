Jonesboro city council addresses proposal on ‘equal employment protection’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Community members in support of the proposed “Jonesboro Fair Employment Resolution” sat in on Tuesday’s city council meeting.
However, that proposal was not on the agenda.
During public comment at the end of the meeting, one supporter told the council that the community deserves to not be discriminated against and the city should “do what’s right.”
“They deserve better. They deserve to know that they will not be discriminated against based on who they love, what their gender is and what’s their veteran’s status,” supporter, Elijah Walker said.
Mayor Harold Perrin addressed the crowd saying that the resolution was not submitted correctly and that’s one of the reasons why it was not on the agenda.
“Someone here in your group handed it here to the clerk’s office and that’s not the way you get things on the agenda," Mayor Perrin said. "Not being critical. You either have two aldermen to endorsed and put something on or come to the mayor’s office and look at that. If and so, we would then put that on the agenda.”
And with that being said, the group does plan to resubmit the proposal and work to get it approved.
The city council also voted to hold a rezoning request on Greensboro Road for a second reading. Rickey Jackson requested a rezoning from R-1 single-family residential to planned development residential. The neighborhood would be called Jackson Cove and consist of 40 single-family structures.
This rezoning request brought on some opposition to last week’s Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting.
After months of requests, the city is also working on approving a Homeless Task Force.
The task force has received over 25 requests from community members, wanting to work on the committee.
For that reason, the resolution was tabled until the next scheduled city council meeting on March 3, so that the city can vet out the members.
The city says they don’t have a limit on the number of people that can work on the task force.
