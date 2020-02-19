Jury acquits man of first-degree murder

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marmaduke man accused of gunning down another man has been found not guilty of murder.
A Greene County jury acquitted Steven Alan Goodman of first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and first-degree terroristic threatening charges, according to online court records.
The jury, however, did find him guilty of third-degree domestic battering, a Class A misdemeanor.
On Nov. 26, 2017, prosecutors said Goodman, who was 33 at the time, shot and killed 28-year-old Kenneth Allen Houseman of Leachville at a home on Greene County Road 419.
Following the incident, according to the affidavit, Goodman called 911 and reported the shooting. He was sitting at the top of the stairs when deputies arrived and slid an AR-15 rifle down the steps.
He then came down the stairs, still holding the cell phone connected to the sheriff’s department.
A 25-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the incident before the shooting.
After hearing the case, the jury last week found Goodman not guilty of murder.
On the charge of misdemeanor domestic battering, they recommended he pay a $2,500 fine with no jail time.
Second Judicial Circuit Judge Brent Davis signed off on the recommended sentence with two days credit jail. The judge also lifted the no-contact orders that had previously been in place.
