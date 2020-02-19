Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

UNIVERSITY-RAPE LAWSUIT
University of Arkansas, ex-student settle in rape lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas and a former student reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit alleging school officials acted with “deliberate indifference” after she reported being sexually assaulted by another student on campus. The student will receive $100,000 in the settlement, with another $15,000 going to her attorneys to cover legal expenses. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a jury trial had been scheduled for March. Both sides filed a joint stipulation on Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville that the case be dismissed with prejudice, so it cannot be filed again.
ARKANSAS ELECTION
Early voting begins for Arkansas' March 3 primary election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Early voting has begun for Arkansas' March 3 primary and nonpartisan judicial election. Voters began casting ballots early Tuesday for the election, which has drawn interest among Democratic presidential hopefuls. Secretary of State John Thurston has not predicted how many of the state's more than 1.7 million registered voters will cast a ballot in this year's primary. Turnout for the 2018 primary was 19% and was 38% in the 2016 primary. Aside from the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, the only contested statewide race on the ballot is the non-partisan contest for an open state Supreme Court seat.
EARNS-WALMART
A rare miss for Walmart to end the year
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported disappointing fourth-quarter profits after a sluggish and shortened holiday shopping season. Overseas, violent social protests in Chile cut into international sales. Walmart also delivered a weak profit forecast for the year. It was a rare miss for the discounter, which has distanced itself from rivals through strong online grocery sales while holding its own against Amazon. Walmart is the first major retailer to report quarterly results, and the numbers underscore a multitude of challenges that retailers faced over the holidays. It was the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013, leaving retailers scrambling to figure out how to get people thinking about spending sooner.
AP-US-OBIT-CHARLES-PORTIS
'True Grit' novelist Charles Portis dies at age 86
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's most revered novelists has died. Charles Portis, best known for “True Grit,” was 86. His fans included Tom Wolfe, Roy Blount Jr. and Larry McMurtry, and he was often compared to Mark Twain for his plainspoken humor and wry perspective. Portis saw the world from the ground up, from bars and shacks and trailer homes, and few spun wilder and funnier stories. In such Portis novels as “True Girt” and “Norwood,” characters embarked on journeys that took the most unpredictable detours. “True Grit” was twice made into a feature film.
FOUR DEAD-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
North Little Rock police find four dead inside home
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say four people have been found dead inside a home in North Little Rock. Police Sgt. Amy Cooper said in a news release that officers conducting a property check Sunday found an open door into the home and the bodies of three men and a woman inside the home. No names have been released and Cooper says the bodies are being sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.
ARKANSAS DOCTOR ARRESTED
Doctor's trial for overprescribing drugs is again delayed
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — The trial of a southwest Arkansas doctor on charges of overprescribing opiates and other drugs is again being delayed. Federal court records first reported by the Texarkana Gazette show the scheduled April 13 trial of Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker has been rescheduled to start Aug. 17. Defense attorney John Wesley Hall requested the delay. Parker has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of of prescribing opiates and cough medicine. The trial was initially scheduled to start in November, but was postponed until April when Parker changed lawyers.