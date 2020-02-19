Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHANGING TIRE-FATALITY
Man changing flat tire killed by semi on Kansas interstate
OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — A 73-year-old Wichita man who was changing a flat tire died when he was hit by a semi-trailer truck on a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the truck drove away from the crash early Tuesday on Interstate 35 in Franklin County. The driver was later stopped by law enforcement officers near Gardner, about 15 miles from the crash scene near Ottawa. Trooper said the truck driver drove over the edge line in the right lane and struck and killed Sidney Leroy Huff. A 23-year-old passenger in the car was not injured.
FEDERAL JUDGE RESIGNATION-KANSAS
Kansas federal judge reprimanded over harassment resigns
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas who was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender has resigned. U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia submitted his resignation letter Tuesday. He said the resignation will be effective April 1. In his letter, Murguia, who is based in Kansas City, Kansas, said it has become clear that he could no longer serve effectively on the federal court. He was reprimanded in September for his sexual improprieties, as well as for being habitually late to court proceedings and meetings. He was appointed to the judgeship in 1999.
OFFICER-INVOLVED DEATHS
Kansas considers more disclosure on officer-involved deaths
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering measures to require the public disclosure of information from investigations when a law enforcement officer kills someone and isn’t charged with a crime over the death. But law enforcement officials expressed strong reservations about two disclosure bills during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday. Critics said requiring disclosure could endanger witnesses or make them less likely to cooperate fully and could allow private or embarrassing information about the deceased or their families to circulate. The bills were inspired by the fatal shooting by police of a Kansas City-area teenager in January 2018 and his mother called for greater transparency.
CROSSING GUARD KILLED
Principal: Crossing guard fatally struck by car saved 2 kids
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An elementary school principal says a crossing guard who died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, saved the lives of two children before the impact. Police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook says the guard was hit early Tuesday near the Christ the King Parish school. School principal Cathy Fithian said two students were getting ready to cross the street when the crossing guard yelled at them to stop, preventing them from being in the car's path. No children were injured. The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital.
KANSAS-RESIDENCE HALL OCCUPANCY
University of Kansas to close older Oliver residence hall
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to close an old residence hall rather than spend millions of dollars to renovate it. University officials say Oliver Hall, which was built in 1966, will not reopen. The hall has been closed since the end of the last school year. Chancellor Douglas Girod told The Lawrence Journal-World it didn't make sense to put $25 million to $40 million into the hall. He said projections show there would not be a demand for living space in Oliver if it were renovated. University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson says the school's nine other residence halls are about 95% full.
VAPE STORE-ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Police: Shooting at Kansas vape store was accidental
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have determined that a shooting at a suburban Kansas City store that sells e-cigarettes was accidental. Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The release says officers determined there was an accidental discharge of a firearm and that the victim was struck by the stray round. Police say there wasn't an altercation before the gun went off. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. The victim's name and age weren't immediately release. The release also didn't indicate whether the shooting happened in or near the store.
KAPAUN-SAINTHOOD QUEST
Case for Kansas priest's sainthood could soon advance
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An effort to have a Kansas priest who died in a North Korean prison camp reach sainthood could take an important step forward next month. The Wichita Eagle reports that a panel of archbishops and cardinals will meet March 10 to vote on whether Emil Kapaun is worthy of the title of “Venerable," which is the second step in the process toward sainthood in the Catholic Church. Pope Francis will make the final determination. Kapaun was named a “Servant of God,” the first step towards canonization, by the church in 1993. If the Venerable title is bestowed, the church would begin the process of investigating alleged miracles attributed to Kapaun.
WORLD WAR II SOLDIER IDENTIFIED
Kansas Marine killed during island battle in WWII identified
SILVERDALE, Kan. (AP) — The remains of a Kansas Marine who died in World War II fighting in the Gilbert Islands have been identified. The Wichita Eagle reports that U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Pfc Raymond Warren was 21 when he was killed in 1943 during the Battle of Tarawa. After his burial site was discovered in 2015, his nephew, Warren Cooper, of San Diego, and his niece submitted mouth swabs.The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced this month that his remains had been identified, in part through DNA.