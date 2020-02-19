Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSOURI EXECUTION-BARTON
Execution date set for man convicted of killing 81-year-old
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing an 81-year-old mobile home park manager nearly three decades ago now faces execution in May. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a May 19 execution date for Walter Barton. His case has been tied up in court for years due to mistrials, appeals and two overturned convictions. Gladys Kuehler operated a mobile home park in the southwestern Missouri town of Ozark, near Springfield. She was killed in October 1991. Authorities say Kuehler had been beaten, sexually assaulted and stabbed more than 50 times. Barton's attorney says Missouri “is about to execute an innocent man.”
Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson is now in custody. St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says the 20-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The suspect had been the subject of a manhunt since the shooting Sunday night. The officer works for the police department in Calverton Park, which is near Ferguson, and was working a second job as a security guard at the store when he was shot by a suspected shoplifter. A protective vest saved the officer, who has been released from the hospital.
Police chief says he was suspended for dispute with mayor
ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri police chief says he was suspended from his job because he refused to remove a woman from a home she shared with the town's mayor. The chief, Lyn Woolford, filed a petition Monday seeking to be reinstated as police chief of Ashland. Mayor Gene Rhorer placed Woolford on paid administrative leave last Tuesday without disclosing the reason. Woolford says in the petition that at least twice, Rhorer demanded officers be sent to remove his girlfriend from their home. Woolford says because there was no threat of violence, he instead ordered officers just to keep the peace. Rhorer was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
Legal deadline in Missouri abortion license case pushed back
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decision on whether Missouri's only abortion clinic can keep its license will be pushed back a little further. The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission on Tuesday agreed to the state health department's request for an extension until March 16 to file written briefs. The previous deadline was Feb. 28. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services wants to revoke the license for Planned Parenthood's St. Louis clinic, citing concerns about four instances of what the state called "failed abortions." Planned Parenthood officials say conservatives are trying to use the licensing process to end abortions in Missouri.
Missouri opioid tracking bill still faces roadblocks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is the only state without a statewide database to track prescription opioids, and it's unclear when, or if, that will ever change. Supporters are hopeful this could be the year. House lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to establish such a system. Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin said she and other members of the Conservative Caucus are prepared to stand and speak against the bill for hours. She says the measure raises privacy concerns and wonders if it would actually stop overdose deaths.
Special prosecutor hired to investigate jail allegations
MAYSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A special prosecutor has been hired to investigate a Missouri jail where a guard was terminated amid allegations that a naked man was pepper sprayed. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark confirmed the firing of Keven Jaques last week in a phone call with the newspaper. No charges have been filed against him, and he doesn't have a listed phone number. At issue are allegations made by Sarah LaRue that her son, James LaRue, who is awaiting sentencing on a felony escape charge, was pepper sprayed while naked and on suicide watch at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. She also alleged that food was withheld.
Columbia schools, police sued over girl's arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia woman is suing the city's school district and police department after her daughter was wrongfully arrested at a middle school. Kandas Holmes-Barnes' then-14-year-old daughter was arrested at Smithton Middle School in January 2019 after officials were told she attacked a student. Investigators later determined it was a case of mistaken identity. The lawsuit seeks a total of $2.4 million from the school district and police. Holmes-Barnes contends her daughter was discriminated against and since her arrest has undergone mental health diagnoses, cyberbulling and emotional distress. The Columbia Missourian reports the district and police declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Suspended sheriff arrested on misdemeanor assault charge
VERSALLIES, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri sheriff who was suspended from his duties in October was arrested during the weekend on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. A Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says 49-year-old Greg Berry, of Versailles, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was released on his own recognizance. Berry was suspended as Linn Creek police chief for an incident that allegedly occurred while he was off-duty but no details have been released. He has been chief in the Camden County town since 2016.