Man arrested in drug, fleeing case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces at least nine charges after police say he fled from them and threw marijuana away early Wednesday morning.
Marlon A. Beal Jr. 29, Jonesboro was arrested Feb. 19 on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of fleeing, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, careless and prohibited driving, fail to secure unattended motor vehicle, ran stop sign and seat belt use required.
According to a probable cause affidavit from Jonesboro police, officers were on Phillips Drive around 12:10 a.m. Feb. 19 when they saw a vehicle passing them going in the opposite direction.
Officers then turned around to follow the vehicle into a nearby parking lot.
“As officers turned onto Caraway, they saw the driver and front seat passenger exiting the vehicle. The driver was wearing all black with long hair and had a beard. Officers then turned into the parking and drove towards the vehicle that was parked and saw it was running with no one inside of it,” police said.
Police then left the area, but watched the vehicle just in case the driver and passenger showed up again.
A few minutes later, the vehicle left the parking lot heading toward Phillips Drive. Police tried to pull over the vehicle and found out Beal was driving the vehicle.
“Officers initiated their blue lights and shined the spotlight through the windshield and saw that the driver was Marlon Beal Jr. Beal Jr. was the same subject who they saw exit the driver seat before entering the store,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Officers then went up to the vehicle to speak to Beal.
“While at the window, they noticed that Beal Jr. was very nervous and would not stop reaching around. Officers also smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officers advised both subjects’ reason for the contact and Beal Jr. asked if they could let him go,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Beal Jr. was told that police would be searching his vehicle and that while police were talking to him, he was on the phone with someone else.
“Officers told him to get off of the phone and step out of the vehicle. He ignored their order and advised there was marijuana inside of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “He then rolled up the passenger’s window. Officers attempted to bust the window and Beal Jr. began fleeing in a vehicle.”
Beal Jr. then went west on Phillips Drive toward Caraway Road, ran a red light and went south on Caraway about 10-15 mph over the speed limit, police said.
Beal Jr. stopped the vehicle and got out, holding a bag of marijuana and took off running. Officers later caught Beal Jr. but the marijuana was not on him.
However, officers found two clear plastic bags and 3.5 ounces of marijuana in a nearby front yard where Beal Jr. was seen running, police said.
A $35,000 cash only bond was set Wednesday by District Judge Tommy Fowler, due to a $250,000 bond set last October for Beal in a drug case as well as a $10,000 bond last April.
Beal Jr. will appear March 27 in circuit court.
