Man pleads guilty to internet stalking child

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Batesville man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to internet stalking of a child.
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 28-year-old Tython Michael Jungers to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
According to court documents, Jungers began speaking with a 15-year-old girl he met online.
During their online conversations, Jungers reportedly told the girl he would “probably break her” then went into a graphic description about himself and what he planned to do with her.
Investigators say Jungers then arranged to meet the girl in person on Jan. 14, 2019, at a shopping center near his home.
Little did he know, Jungers had been conversing with an investigator with the Independence County Sheriff’s Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children program.
Officers took him into custody as he was walking to the shopping center.
During questioning, Jungers admitted chatting with a girl he thought to be 15 years of age and acknowledged the sexual conversation.
On Feb. 11, 2020, Jungers pleaded guilty to first-degree internet stalking of a child, a Class B felony.
In addition to his prison sentence, Weaver also ordered Jungers to pay court costs and fees. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
He received two days credit for time already served in jail.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.