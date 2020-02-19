NEA NAIA Roundup (2/18/2020)

With just over 30 seconds remaining, FHU had a chance to take the lead, but the Scots locked down defensively and forced a shot clock violation by the Lady Lions and got the ball back with just over five seconds remaining with a chance to win the ball game. After a timeout by the Scots advanced the ball to half court, Turner got the ball and found Henderson for the go-ahead bucket. FHU had a look from three to tie the game, but Alyssa LeMay’s shot hit off the rim as the Scots held on for the three-point victory.