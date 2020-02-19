NEA NAIA Roundup (2/18/2020)

Lyon & Williams Baptist swept American Midwest Conference doubleheaders on Tuesday. Crowley’s Ridge College fell on the road at Fisk.
#11 Lyon 65, #12 Freed-Hardeman 62 (Women)
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
With just over five seconds remaining in the contest, Katie Turner drove the lane and found Liz Henderson near the basket as she converted a contested layup and was fouled on the play. Henderson knocked down the ensuing free throw as the 11th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team earned a 65-62 win over No. 12 Freed-Hardeman in the American Midwest Conference “Game of the Week” on Tuesday night inside Becknell Gymnasium.
The Scots improved to 24-2 (20-1 AMC), while FHU fell to 20-6 (17-3 AMC).
The Scots held onto a 46-44 lead heading into the final quarter before Lyon extended its lead to six, 53-47, two minutes in after a steal and a layup by Jade Giron. FHU rallied back to tie the game at 53-53 three minutes later after Haylee Croom capped off a 6-0 run with a pair of free throws.
The two teams went on to exchange the lead over the next two minutes before FHU took a 62-59 advantage over the Scots following a put-back by Croom. Madison Riley knocked down a key three-pointer that tied the score at 62-62 in the Scots’ next possession.
With just over 30 seconds remaining, FHU had a chance to take the lead, but the Scots locked down defensively and forced a shot clock violation by the Lady Lions and got the ball back with just over five seconds remaining with a chance to win the ball game. After a timeout by the Scots advanced the ball to half court, Turner got the ball and found Henderson for the go-ahead bucket. FHU had a look from three to tie the game, but Alyssa LeMay’s shot hit off the rim as the Scots held on for the three-point victory.
Henderson finished with a double-double as she led the Scots with a team-high 22 points to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds. Turner added 16 points, while Giron chipped in 13.
The Scots will return to action on Saturday at Park. Tip-off for Saturday’s contest is set for 1 p.m.
Lyon 73, Freed-Hardeman 59 (Men)
Ray Price recorded his first double-double of the season as he led the Scots with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds and helped Lyon to a 73-59 American Midwest Conference victory over Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday night inside Becknell Gymnasium.
Lyon improved to 17-10 (12-7 AMC), while FHU fell to 15-8 (12-6 AMC).
The Scots jumped out to an early 5-0 lead following a three by Winston Peace and a bucket by Price before FHU rallied back to tie the game at 8-8. The two teams went on to trade leads until a layup by Dominique Loyd broke a 17-17 tie with 8:27 left in the half.
Lyon began to pull away from FHU and took a 29-17 lead over the Lions following a three-pointer by Grant Patterson. FHU cut the deficit to 31-21 just before the half following a pair of free throws by Bryan Battle.
The Scots extended their lead to 38-23 two minutes into the second half before an 8-0 run by FHU trimmed the deficit to seven. Lyon responded with a big run of its own as a three by Loyd put the Scots ahead by 19 with just over 12 minutes to play. The Scots held onto a double-digit lead the rest of the way in the 14-point victory.
Peace and Patterson finished the game with 13 points each, while Faris Verlasevic added 12 points off the bench.
The Scots will play their final road game of the 2019-20 regular season this Saturday at Park. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
Williams Baptist 83, #19 Central Baptist 81 (Men)
The Williams Baptist University men’s basketball team found itself tied at 76 with 19th ranked Central Baptist College with 2:13 remaining in the contest. Travon Cobb and Cortez King hit back-to-back shots to give the Eagles a four-point advantage that they would not relinquish as the team won 83-82 over the Mustangs.
"Upsets like this do not happen without our unbelievable crowd giving our guys an extra jolt of energy down the stretch. I am so proud of my guys and the heart they showed to come away with this hard-earned victory," said Head Coach Josh Austin.
After the Eagles opened up a four-point lead with 1:24 remaining, CBC hit a 3-point basket with a little over a minute left. After getting the ball back, the Mustangs had a chance to garner the lead when Marquez Chew swiped his fifth steal of the game, going coast-to-coast for the fast-break layup. The basket increased the Eagles lead to three with :26 remaining.
The defense held CBC on its next possession and Aaron King made one of two free throws to give WBU a four-point advantage with seven seconds remaining. The Mustangs made a consolation three-point basket, but the game was out of reach as the Eagles' student section crowded around the players in celebration of the upset victory.
Cortez King scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He also added seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes of action. King has reached double figures in scoring in eight straight games, scoring over 20 in four of them including three straight.
Travon Cobb scored 15 points, including 10 in the second half. Aaron King came off the bench to score 15 points. King hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half, giving the Eagles a three-point advantage to the locker rooms.
Marquez Chew filled up the box score with 12 points and five steals.
With William Woods University winning its game tonight, the Eagles remain in a tie for eighth place in the American Midwest Conference. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season with qualify for the AMC Tournament.
WWU is 10-10 in the conference while WBU is now 9-9. The teams will meet on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Southerland-Mabee Center.
Before that game, the Eagles host Missouri Baptist University at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
Williams Baptist 73, Central Baptist 58 (Women)
Tasia Bland scored 21 points to lead the Williams Baptist University women's basketball team to its 17th win of the season in beating Central Baptist College 73-58. The win improved the Lady Eagles to 17-8 overall and 13-7 in American Midwest Conference play.
Williams dominated the opening period of the game. The Lady Eagles outscored the Mustangs 22-to-11 over the first ten minutes of the contest. Central Baptist battled back, outscoring Williams 14-to-11 in the second quarter, but WBU still held a 33-25 advantage at the break.
Any ideas of a Mustang comeback were slammed shut as Williams opened a lead as high as 21 points in the third quarter. The Lady Eagle lead never got below 14 points the rest of the game as WBU emptied its bench down the stretch.
Tasia Bland scored her season high of 21 points. She made 10-of-15 shots from the floor, all two-point attempts. She added four rebounds in her 21 minutes of action.
Meanwhile, Taylor Freeman scored 13 points to go along with six assists, four steals, four rebounds and three blocks.
Tia Brazell chipped in nine points while Katie Ferguson and Kelsey Abney scored six each. Meanwhile, Kate Junkersfeld and Ashlyn Ellis scored five, followed by Allegra Melton, Khiandra Perry, Melanie McKuin and Grace Wellman with two apiece.
The team shot 44 percent from the floor while holding CBC to 31 percent. Williams forced 30 turnovers, turning them into 28 points.
The Lady Eagles are in a battle for the final home playoff spot in the conference tournament. The top four teams host an opening-round playoff game and the Lady Eagles are currently in fifth place, 2.5 games behind William Woods University. The schools will play each other on Saturday. WBU has four regular season games remaining.
Williams will play two more games at the Southerland-Mabee Center this week. They host Missouri Baptist University on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and senior day will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Williams Woods University.
Fisk 83, Crowley’s Ridge 73 (Men)
Crowley’s Ridge committed 17 first half turnovers and trailed 40-26 at the half. A better second half was not enough as CRC fell 83-73 to Fisk.
Bo Roberson led CRC with 20 points and Randy Stanley added 13 points in the loss.
CRC finished with 25 turnovers on the night. The Pioneers shot 29 of 67 for 43.3 % from the floor including six for 18 from the three point line. Fisk out rebounded CRC 45 to 41 on the night.
