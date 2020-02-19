Newport city leaders approve ordinance that would add tax

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - City leaders passed an advertising and promotion tax Tuesday night during a city council meeting in Newport.
Mayor David Stewart said only one person voted against the ordinance after the third reading.
On Jan. 23, Region 8 News reported that measure would add a 3-percent tax for all hotels and motels and a 1-percent tax for all restaurants, fast food businesses, and convenience stores.
Mayor Stewart said the move will bring in more revenue for city improvements and plans.
