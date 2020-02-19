Organization designates A-State as Military Friendly school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the tenth time, Arkansas State University is designated a Military Friendly School for the 2020-2021 school year with a bronze rating.
According to a news release, the Military Friendly schools list sets the standard for colleges and universities to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.
A-State made the list after being evaluated, using both public data and responses from a survey.
“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the military community as a whole,” Josh Rosen, Military Friendly National Director, said. “Thank you Arkansas State University for the commitment to the military community. We are excited this designation with Arkansas State and we have some really big things planned in 2020 to share this information with the nation.”
The Military and Veteran Student Success program through the Office of Multicultural Affairs at A-State gives veterans opportunities to be active on campus.
“The Beck Center for Veterans utilizes services from programs on campus such as counseling and social work,” Lynda Nash, Beck Center for Veterans Director, said.
“There is an opportunity for veterans to use VA work-study funds to supplement their income while a student. The Beck Center for Veterans staff works hard to develop programs and groups to meet the needs of our student veterans.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.