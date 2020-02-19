Paragould chamber official Sue McGowan to retire at end of 2020

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime economic development official in Northeast Arkansas will be retiring this year, officials said Wednesday.
According to a post on the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, Sue McGowan, who serves as Director of Economic Development/CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce will retire at the end of 2020.
Chamber officials said McGowan, who has worked for the chamber for many years, has provided key support for growth in the city of Paragould.
“Sue has shown a passion for serving her community for the past 16 years. Once a successor is identified and hired, Sue has committed to mentor the selected candidate to ensure a seamless transition,” chamber officials said in the post.
Brett Bradford, who serves as chairman of the chamber’s board of director, said McGowan’s work has been instrumental in the growth in Paragould.
“Sue is a valued leader and her expertise shows in the success of Paragould and Greene County. We are fortunate she shared her career with us and appreciate her commitment to mentoring us through the transition. We wish Sue a long and happy retirement,” Bradford said.
A nationwide search will be done to fill the position, officials said.
