Police investigating after vehicle shot multiple times in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot multiple times on Monday night, February 17.
According to Poplar Bluff police, they received calls of shots fired around 11 p.m. in the area of Maude and 11th Streets, but didn’t find any evidence of a crime.
Later, they say they received a call from the victim saying her vehicle was shot while she was driving in the area of Mary and Harper Streets, not far from where police were called.
The victim described the suspect vehicle as a gray passenger car with tinted windows.
Police say she later explained the suspect got behind her vehicle and started shooting. She drove to her home.
According to police, her car was shot about five times. They recovered three of the bullets.
Police say their earlier report that an arrest was made is incorrect. No one has been arrested and charged in connection to this case.
