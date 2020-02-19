Riverside to offer online classes for students

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Leaders in the Riverside School District work to find solutions to get students excited about school.
They’re doing so by adding an online classroom to their high school curriculum, where students can take their classes either in-class or online.
The Riverside Online Classroom, or ROC, offers students the flexibility to get their high school diploma.
“We want to alleviate whatever restrictions are keeping them from coming to school and being successful,” Riverside High School Principal Matt Ziegler said.
The online Google Classroom will allow teachers to upload videos and audio daily for students to log in and learn from anywhere.
Students can take as many, or as few, online classes as they want to. Band and athletic are the courses Ziegler said will require students to be in class.
“We’re not necessarily thinking this is going to be a big, big thing to grab a lot of new kids, but we want to retain the kids that we have, that’s one thing,” Ziegler said. “We also want to, any kids that are in our district that are homeschooled, we’d love to bring them back into our district.”
Teachers wear a mic with play and pause buttons on it. A device, or swivl, will track their movements and record their lectures to students.
Riverside High School selected a few students and faculty to practice the ROC program. Teachers said this alleviates their workload because it will keep them from collecting make-up work for each student.
The ROC program launches in August 2021.
