Several fire departments on scene of Walnut Ridge house fire

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews are battling a house fire in Walnut Ridge.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, the call came in at about 1:05 p.m. about a house in the 200-block of Southeast Front Street being on fire.
Cooksey says crews from Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, Sedgwick, and Portia are on the scene.
No injuries have been reported, and a cause is not known.
Cooksey said he believed the home was under renovation.
