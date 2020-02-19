Several fire departments on scene of Walnut Ridge house fire

Several fire departments on scene of Walnut Ridge house fire
Crews battling house fire in Walnut Ridge (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 2:48 PM

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews are battling a house fire in Walnut Ridge.

According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, the call came in at about 1:05 p.m. about a house in the 200-block of Southeast Front Street being on fire.

Cooksey says crews from Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, Sedgwick, and Portia are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and a cause is not known.

Cooksey said he believed the home was under renovation.

Region 8 News has a crew on the scene and will have more details when they become available.

