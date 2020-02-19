Southeast Mo. looks to sweep JSU

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Redhawks have been led by sophomores Alex Caldwell and Sage Tolbert. Caldwell has averaged 11.9 points while Tolbert has put up 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. The Gamecocks have been led by De'Torrion Ware and Kayne Henry. Ware has produced 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Henry has averaged 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per outing.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 34.5 percent of the 113 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He's also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.