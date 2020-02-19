Tennessee governor won’t intervene in scheduled execution

FILE - This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Nicholas Sutton. Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton has chosen to die by the electric chair, making him the fifth inmate in a little over a year to choose electrocution over the state's preferred execution method of lethal injection. Sutton, sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing fellow inmate Carl Estep after a confrontation over a drug deal, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP) (Source: Tenn. Dept. of Corrections via AP)