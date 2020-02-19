Tennessee governor won’t intervene in scheduled execution

Tennessee governor won’t intervene in scheduled execution
FILE - This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Nicholas Sutton. Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton has chosen to die by the electric chair, making him the fifth inmate in a little over a year to choose electrocution over the state's preferred execution method of lethal injection. Sutton, sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing fellow inmate Carl Estep after a confrontation over a drug deal, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP) (Source: Tenn. Dept. of Corrections via AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 19, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 2:24 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he won’t grant clemency to a death row inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday.

Nick Sutton has an unusual group of supporters. They include current and former prison workers and family members of his victims.

The 58-year-old Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing Carl Estep in prison. Estep’s oldest daughter said Sutton did her family a favor. She describes her father as an “evil man.”

Meanwhile, former Correction Lt. Tony Eden calls Sutton the most rehabilitated prisoner he has met in 30 years. He also credits Sutton with saving his life during a prison riot.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.