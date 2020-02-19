UAMS receives $2.3 million for reimbursement for opioid treatment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -UAMS recently received $2.3 million from the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) to help facilities across the state to provide opioid treatment.
According to a news release, this will “allow medical providers to offer treatment for opioid use to patients without insurance or the ability to pay for services.”
The funds also cover expenses including the cost of medication, hiring peer support specialists, providing treatment services and even travel costs for patients using medication-assisted treatment.
Several Region 8 facilities will receive grants to provide office-based medication-assisted treatment.
Those agencies are:
- Recovery Centers of Arkansas
- Ozark Guidance of Mountain Home
- Northeast Arkansas Community Health of Jonesboro
- Compassionate Care Clinic of Searcy
The treatment will use medications to relieve cravings and withdrawal symptoms, along with counseling and support to overcome the use of opioids.
