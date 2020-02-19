US marshals arrest Memphis murder suspect in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A U.S. Marshal task force has arrested the suspect in the death of a young father killed in Berclair last week.
Family members say 19-year-old Arnold Reyes Reyes was shot while trying to sell his 2006 Ford Mustang Feb. 11. He went to the hospital but died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect, Edmond Knowles, in Blytheville, Arkansas on a first-degree murder warrant.
