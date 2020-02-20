A-State women’s basketball falls to South Alabama, drops 5th straight

South Alabama opened the second on a 6-2 run to stretch the deficit out to 31-18 but the Red Wolves clawed back by cutting it to a seven-point contest with a 6-0 run on baskets by Tennison, Starr Taylor and Ford. After Devyn Lowe knocked down a three with 4:18 to go, A-State held the Jaguars scoreless for nearly three minutes as jumpers by Tennison and Martin cut it to a 10-point game with under two minutes to go. USA responded with back-to-back threes by Telemaque and Kines to take a 45-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.