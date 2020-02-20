ArDOT Director Scott Bennett set to retire March 20

“I’ve been fortunate to have been part of a great team and surrounded by so many capable and talented people throughout my entire career. I am indebted to the Commission, the staff, and so many others who have helped me and supported me along,” Bennett said. “Any successes I’ve had have been the result of the efforts of many - I couldn’t and didn’t do this job by myself. It’s been a tough decision to leave, but in my heart, I know it’s the right one.”