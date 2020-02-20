ArDOT Director Scott Bennett set to retire March 20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A longtime state highway official with ties to Region 8 will be leaving his post next month, officials said Wednesday.
ArDOT Director Scott Bennett, who has served as director since 2011, announced his retirement effective March 20. The Blytheville native, who has worked for ArDOT for 32 years, has worked on several major projects since becoming director.
The projects include a 2011 Interstate Rehabilitation Program, 2012 Connecting Arkansas Program and the upcoming 2020 Issue 1 highway funding project.
Of that proposal, Bennett said he has enjoyed working with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the Highway Commission, staff members and other people on the issue.
“We have put together a great construction and maintenance program that will serve the citizens of this State for decades to come if the people support the Governor’s plan in November,” Bennett said.
As for his career with ArDOT, Bennett said the work has been rewarding.
“I’ve been fortunate to have been part of a great team and surrounded by so many capable and talented people throughout my entire career. I am indebted to the Commission, the staff, and so many others who have helped me and supported me along,” Bennett said. “Any successes I’ve had have been the result of the efforts of many - I couldn’t and didn’t do this job by myself. It’s been a tough decision to leave, but in my heart, I know it’s the right one.”
The commission will be meeting as soon as possible to select a replacement for Bennett.
