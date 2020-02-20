Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to ULM, Red Wolves drop 6th straight

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State men’s basketball team found itself down by a double-figure margin early in the first half against Louisiana-Monroe and was unable to recover in a 66-52 setback Wednesday at First National Bank Arena.
The Red Wolves (15-13, 7-10) were led by junior guard Marquis Eaton with a team-high 17 points, while freshman forward Antwon Jackson added nine and a game-high eight rebounds. The Warhawks (8-18, 4-13) countered with three players scoring in double, including Tyree White with a game-high 18 points.
ULM finished with a .481 field goal percentage in comparison to A-State’s .370 mark and committed four fewer turnovers (12 to 16), although the Red Wolves held a 35-30 advantage on the boards. ULM was able to capitalize on the A-State miscues, scoring 19 points off turnovers.
“This was a very disappointing loss for our program,” said A-State Head Coach Mike Balado. “We’re going to continue to try and figure out what the problem, continue to work and obviously not giving up. We’ll try to figure out who the right guys are to play and what the right rotation is. There are still three (regular-season) games left, still a lot to play for and we just have to continue to get better.”
The Warhawks hit 17-of-29 field goals in the first half and knocked down half of their 12 three-point attempts, jumping out to a 17-4 lead less than five minutes into the game. Their advantage swelled to as much as 18 points three different times in the opening half before taking a 41-26 lead into the break.
Arkansas State cut its deficit to 10 points, 43-33, with 17:17 remaining in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer. ULM, which never trailed, responded with a 12-0 run and held the Red Wolves off the rest of the way.
The Red Wolves will play their regular-season home finale Saturday, hosting Little Rock at 4:00 p.m.
