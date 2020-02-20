Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams looks to take the next step

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football had their 2nd practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon.
The scarlet and black worked out for 2+ hours inside the Student Activity Center.
A former Jonesboro Golden Hurricane will be the near the top of the wide receiver depth chart. Jonathan Adams had 62 catches in 2019 for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns. One of those scores iced an A-State win in the Camellia Bowl.
The All-Sun Belt 3rd team selection is ready to take the next step.
A-State will have 3 more practices before the first scrimmage on Friday, February 28th. The spring game is Thursday, March 19th at 6pm.
