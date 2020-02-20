Blytheville deploys another new ‘cop’

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville residents have a new “cop” keeping watch over them.
The city installed another SkyCop on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the corner of 21st and West Rose Streets.
It is the eighth such camera overlooking the town.
Ricky Jefferson, assistant chief with the Blytheville Police Department, told Region 8 News earlier this year they hoped to install 32 games before the year is over.
“Everybody wants them now,” he said at the time. “We will have enough of them around where you can’t go in any neighborhood and come out without being caught on camera.”
Since the installation of the first 7 cameras, Jefferson said the department has seen a significant decrease in crime.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.