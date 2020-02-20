Candidates debate issues in State Representative District 53 race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Political Animals group hosted a debate for District 53 state representative candidates Wednesday.
Republicans Bobby Long, Jon Milligan, and Dr. Cole Peck discussed their political standpoints and outlooks for their campaigns.
The candidates shared their reasons for thinking they’re the best candidate.
Long has served on the Jonesboro City Council for 2 ½ years. He says this proves what he says publicly will happen when he votes on stances.
“I will vote the way I say I’m going to vote, and I will do what I say I am going to do, and I think trust is a big issue in this election,” Long says.
Milligan currently represents Lake City as Mayor. He says he works with other city leaders to accomplish projects.
“I’ve worked with the public, the people, and the tax money. I’ve tried to do a very good job spending their tax money,” Milligan says.
Peck works as a healthcare physician and plans to address those costs to patients if elected. He says this would aid his efforts in the campaign.
“I’ve cared for people all of my life and take what I’ve learned in the private sector and apply that to the public sector, so I have real-life experience,” Peck says.
In just a few weeks, on March 3, the three will be on the Republican primary ballot. Each of the three candidates will be battling for 50.1 percent of the vote.
If none of the candidates get the majority vote, a runoff election will be March 31.
The winner will then face the Democratic candidate, Shawn Only, in the Nov. 3 general election.
