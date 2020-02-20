Carbon monoxide blamed in deaths of 4 at Arkansas home

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say four adults who were found dead in a central Arkansas home over the weekend died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The three men and one woman were found dead Sunday at a home in North Little Rock.
North Little Rock police say detectives found a combination welder and generator in an enclosed storage room underneath the home. Police said Wednesday that authorities believe that was the source of the carbon monoxide.
Police say the generator had been reported stolen from a nearby construction site.
