A 5A East girls matchup headlines Week 7 of Fast Break Friday Night.
23-3 Nettleton hosts 19-5 Mountain Home in our Game of the Night. The Lady Raiders are on the verge of 5 straight conference titles, they’re led by Razorback signee Elauna Eaton. The Lady Bombers are the only team to beat Nettleton in 5A East play this season. Mountain Home reached the state semifinals in 2019.
Fast Break Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT
You can follow Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz on twitter for Region 8 Sports updates. There’s another way to keep track of HS basketball coverage at the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/21/2020)
Game of the Night: Mountain Home at Nettleton (Girls)
Mountain Home at Nettleton (Boys)
4A-3 Tournament Update
3A-3 Tournament Update
Tuckerman vs. Bald Knob (3A-2 Boys Semifinals)
Harding Academy vs. Newport (3A-2 Boys Semifinals)
Tuckerman vs. Cave City (3A-2 Girls Semifinals)
Harding Academy vs. Cedar Ridge (3A-2 Girls Semifinals)
2A-3 Boys Championship Game
2A-3 Girls Championship Game
1A-3 Boys Championship Game
1A-3 Girls Championship Game
