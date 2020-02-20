Feb. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A few rain showers and snow flurries are possible through mid-morning.
Temperatures are well above freezing so no impacts or accumulations expected.
Roads should just stay wet.
We’ll see sun to finish out the day with highs in the low 40s.
Colder air moves in tonight with lows dropping down into the 20s.
Meteorologists Bryan McCormick and Zach Holder have your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 woman in labor tried to get to the hospital an hour away, but her baby was not waiting.
A proposal to make a half-cent sales tax permanent was the focus of attention at a special transportation meeting.
After nearly 50 years of wear and tear, the road now known as Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will get a much-needed facelift.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.