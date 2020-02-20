Former Razorback, NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case

FILE - booking photo released by Collin County Texas Sheriff's Office shows former NFL player Darren McFadden. McFadden has posted bond after authorities say he was arrested on a drunken-driving charge when he fell asleep in the drive-through lane at a fast-food restaurant in suburban Dallas. The 31-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated after being found early Monday at a Whataburger in McKinney, Texas. The University of Arkansas standout spent seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders and three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2017. (Source: Collin County Sheriff's Office via AP/Collin County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 20, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 1:09 PM

DALLAS (The Dallas Morning News) - Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant.

The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge.

McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.

