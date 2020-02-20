Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fred and Jack Hoiberg will be on opposite benches when Nebraska hosts Michigan State on Thursday night. Fred is in his first year as the Cornhuskers' coach. His son Jack is a reserve guard for the Spartans. Fred and Jack both say it is going to feel weird being on opposite benches. Jack has appeared in 12 games, usually when the Spartans have a big lead. He should have a chance to play against a Nebraska team that's lost 10 in a row. Jack never seriously considered transferring to Nebraska after his father was hired last spring.