Homeowner takes on 1928 restoration project

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The vision of a homeowner in Paragould surpasses many neighbors’ expectations, but she’s taking it upon herself to restore life to the 1928 home.
A hidden safe, underground tunnel and the story behind the home intrigued Priscilla Jones to purchase the property in 2018.
“Everybody said not to buy it,” she says. “It was going to be a money pit and too much work to fix it up. But I just kept seeing the end result and just walking in, I feel the history of it, so I love it.”
Jones heard about the property from a real estate friend and once she saw the property.
“The moment I saw it, I was like, ‘I’m going to grow old here and retire here because it was like a fairy tale cottage,” she says.
She and her son live in a unique home. However, the neighboring house looks oddly similar.
According to Jones, two German brothers moved to America and built two nearly identical homes side-by-side.
Jones purchased one of the homes and a carriage house in the backyard.
Once word spread around town, she purchased the property, a local Paragould newspaper ran a story on her purchase.
After print, people around the area drove by Jones’s house in disbelief. Jones noticed the traffic but redirected her attention to her new project.
“We fixed a couple of windows,” she says. “That was going to be one of my first projects. One window took several weeks.”
Her family pitched in any way they could. Electrical wiring was replaced and so were a few existing walls.
Jones says even though some parts were taken out, she made sure the home’s story remained preserved.
“I’ve always loved history, even in school that was my favorite subject because it’s a piece of the past. It’s even though it’s a German-style house, it’s still a part of our history,” she says.
A large part of the home’s history is down the stairs past the basement. A painting suggests what the tunnels were used for – Prohibition.
“You can still see where it had a pulley system in that tunnel, which would mean bootlegging, I’m assuming,” she says.
Each house has a tunnel and they connect at the carriage house.
The neighboring house’s tunnel collapsed, but Jones’s tunnel remains usable.
Jones and friends have experienced strange encounters she describes as paranormal but says everything that comes with the house is worth it.
“It’s an incredible thing to be a part of restoring something,” she says. “I think it would make the original owners happy knowing that 100 years from now, it’s not being updated or modernized. It’s trying to stay close, true to what they envisioned it to be.”
Jones plans to purchase the property next door, if possible. Overall, she knows her project will take years to complete.
She has some words of advice to those seeking a preservation project.
“Unless, you have a ton of money, you will be broke all of the time,” she says. “I have been broke since I moved in here. You will be exhausted. You will be tired. You will want to give up sometimes, but it’s worth it.”
