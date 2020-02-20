Intellectual disability cited in death row inmate’s appeal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The attorney for an Arkansas death row inmate convicted for fatally shooting a police officer in 2011 says the convicted murderer has an intellectual disability that makes him ineligible to be executed.
Attorneys for the state and Jerry Lard appeared before the state Supreme Court Thursday over Lard’s appeal of his death sentence for the fatal shooting of Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt.
Lard was the passenger of a car Schmidt pulled over during an April 2011 nighttime traffic stop.
Lard’s attorney cited a psychologist who found that the inmate had a “mild" intellectual disability.
